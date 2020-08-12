Yukon health, education officials to give update on COVID-19 response

Yukon officials will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday morning.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley will hold a news conference alongside Nicole Morgan, the territory's deputy minister of Education. The news conference will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

As of Tuesday, the territory had one active case of COVID-19. It was announced last week, along with another case that had been identified in the territory but involved a non-Yukon resident. That case was not added to Yukon's cumulative case count.

To date, the territory has seen 73 cases of COVID-19, with 71 people recovered and one person who died.

Earlier this month, Hanley suggested that some pandemic-related restrictions might be eased in the coming weeks if the risk remained low and residents continued to be vaccinated.

Officials also announced on March 9 that all Whitehorse high school students would likely be returning to full-time in-class learning next month, but they did not set a firm date. Hanley said at the time that planning would be done in the following weeks.

As of Tuesday, 23,674 people in Yukon had received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The government's weekly vaccine tracker says that represents about 67 per cent of the eligible population. Of those people, 11,154 had received a second shot.