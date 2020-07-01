Yukon's top doctor to give COVID-19 update

Yukon's chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Brendan Hanley's news conference will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.

The territory's vaccination clinics are continuing, with 33,443 doses of the Moderna vaccine having been administered as of Tuesday afternoon — 22,795 people had received at least a first shot, and 10,648 had received a second shot.

There has not been a new case announced in the territory in more than a month. To date, Yukon has seen 72 cases with 71 people recovered. One person has died.

Hanley is expected to talk Wednesday about the risk of COVID-19 variants, and whether Yukon may soon ease some travel restrictions with neighbouring jurisdictions.

"That is the million dollar question, and you know, it's more than a yes or no answer," Hanley said earlier on Wednesday when asked about opening Yukon's border to B.C. or Alberta.

"The momentum right now, the moving train, is vaccination — and we're one of the world leaders in that response. So it's up to us," he said.

"And we may not know yet what that magic number is, is it 80 per cent, is it 90 per cent, 75? But we do know that the more people that get vaccinated, the faster and safer we will get through the rest of this pandemic and protect ourselves even against a wave or an influx of variants."