Churches can reopen in Yukon this Sunday, with more limited seating

Yukon churches and other places of worship can reopen on Sunday but with newly-limited capacity.

Community Service Minister John Streicker made the announcement on Friday, during the government's regular update on COVID-19 in the territory.

"I know that the current situation has created a lot of stress for individuals and families in our territory, and that many turn to their place of worship to find support or guidance," Streicker said.

Under new guidelines issued on Friday, faith-based groups can hold services at indoor venues, but seating must be reduced to one-third of the building's capacity. Gatherings can include up to 50 people, safely distanced from each other.

The guidelines also require leaders and organizers to step up the cleaning and disinfecting of common areas.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley also said faith-based services, along with other gatherings, are an important way to address a community's mental health. He said many people are struggling through the ongoing pandemic.

"I hear from my physician collegaues that their patients are stressed, and the ongoing uncertainty is taking its toll," Hanley said.

"We're seeing more overdoses, more cases or alcohol intoxication, behavioural issues, emotional distress, while the RCMP are reporting an increase in assaults, including domestic assault, possession and trafficking."

He said many mental health services are still available despite restrictions associated with the pandemic.

Garage sales a go

Officials also announced on Friday a change of mind when it comes to summer garage and yard sales. Earlier, they had advised against holding such sales because of the risk.

"Yesterday I was flagged downtown by someone who said, 'what about garage sales, can't we go ahead?'" Hanley said.

"And I thought, why shouldn't we?"

He said anybody holding a garage sale should take extra precautions, such as spreading out their goods to keep people well spaced. He also advised people to wash their hands after every transaction, and that bargain hunters should "shop with their eyes" and avoid touching things they're not going to buy.

Other public health restrictions have been eased in recent weeks in Yukon. Some businesses, such as hair salons and eat-in restaurants, have been allowed to re-open under strict new guidelines. The territory's campgrounds also opened for the season on Thursday.

Last week, health officials said the territory was on track to begin phase two of its reopening plan in July. That could see an easing of restrictions on travel between Yukon and B.C., and allowance for outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of the current limit of 10.