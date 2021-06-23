Yukon's active COVID-19 case count ticks up again

Yukon's top doctor says the country's eyes are again on the territory — this time to see how it handles its largest COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley said Yukon was long the envy of other places, with a low case count and a high rate of vaccination.

"Now the same eyes are on us for a very different reason," Hanley said.

"These next few weeks will help to determine our future, as well as help many other jurisdictions learn how we manage an outbreak amongst a highly-vaccinated population."

Hanley said that as of Wednesday morning, the territory's active case count was 103, up from 92 on Tuesday afternoon. He said the numbers are changing often, as new cases are confirmed while other people recover.

The total number of new cases since the start of the outbreak this month was 144, and Hanley said 122 of those people were not vaccinated. The infected people range in age from one to 90, he said.

Five people have been hospitalized, and Hanley said three of those people were still in hospital on Wednesday. One of them is out of the territory in intensive care, and the other two are in hospital in Yukon — one in stable condition, and one "more serious," he said.

Hanley said it's believed that all the recent cases are part of a single outbreak, and likely linked to one originating case. However, he said it may never be known how the infection first arrived in the territory.

There will be more cases, he said, "although I believe that we have now moved past the initial rush."

Watch Wednesday's news conference:

Health officials have said that since June 4, screening results have indicated all cases are positive for the gamma (P.1) variant, and most involve unvaccinated people.

Exposure notices have been sent to several schools throughout the territory, advising staff and students to either self-isolate or self-monitor, depending on exposure.

Officials are urging anyone with any COVID-19 symptoms to get tested as soon as possible, and self-isolate as required.

"We want to find people who are infectious, and isolate them and their contacts to prevent others from getting infected," Hanley said.

As of Tuesday, 74 per cent of the territory's eligible adult population had been fully vaccinated, while 82 per cent had received their first shot.

Those figures do not include those in the 12-to-18-year-old age group, which started receiving shots late last month. Hanley said late last week that 59 per cent of Yukoners in that age group had had their first shot.