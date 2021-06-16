29 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yukon

Yukon health officials have announced 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a news release sent out Saturday.

"COVID-19 is now widely circulating throughout Yukon, so testing for COVID-19 infection is more important than ever," reads the release.

Of the new cases, 22 are in Whitehorse while seven are in rural communities. Six people have recovered from the illness and there are no new hospitalizations.

Three previous cases remain in hospital.

Thirty-one recent cases have been confirmed as the Gamma (P.1) variant, however it is presumed that all confirmed cases are this variant of concern

Yukon now has 87 active cases.

Testing crucial

"If you have symptoms that feel like a cold right now, you should consider that it is COVID-19," said Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley in the release. "You should isolate immediately and arrange for a test."

Hanley noted that people who are vaccinated may, in rare circumstances, acquire COVID-19 and should also seek testing if symptoms arise.

Testing turnaround times remain very quick and this week people have been getting their results in 24 hours.

Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse should call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre or book online to arrange for testing. Drive-up testing is available in Whitehorse daily at 49A Waterfront Place.

People in communities should contact their rural community health centre.

Yukoners are still asked to follow the "Safe 6" plus one — that is, wear a mask.