Yukon officials to give weekly COVID-19 update

Yukon officials are set to give a COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. PST today.

The territory's Minister of Community Services Richard Mostyn and Yukon's acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott are expected to speak.

The news conference will be livestreamed on this page and on the CBC North and CBC Yukon Facebook pages.

In last week's update, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said the territory is "getting to a better place," in its fight against COVID-19, and is on track to lift public health restrictions as early as next month.

Some restrictions were eased immediately — including those limiting the sizes of gatherings, and the recommendation to keep kids home from daycare.

Meanwhile Yukon's total number of active COVID-19 cases continues to go down thanks to recoveries, dropping from 76 on Monday to 65 on Tuesday.

In its most recent update, the territorial government reported five new cases.

None of them were in Whitehorse. Instead, two are in rural communities, and three still have their locations pending.