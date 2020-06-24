COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted next month, Yukon premier says

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver says the territory is "getting to a better place," in its fight against COVID-19, and is on track to lift all public health restrictions as early as next month.

Some restrictions are being eased immediately — including those limiting the sizes of gatherings, and the recommendation to keep kids home from daycare.

The territory is still grappling with a wave of new infections that began last month, and as of Tuesday there were still 93 active cases in the territory. On Monday, officials announced the territory's sixth death.

Silver called the recent death "a stark and tragic reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated."

But he said that overall, things are looking better in the territory than they were a month ago, with a "slow but steady decrease" in the number of new cases.

"We're confident that we're getting through this and if this trend continues, we will be lifting the state of emergency next month," Silver said.

"This will mean that all restrictions introduced under the Civil Emergency Measures Act in response to COVID-19 will be lifted and we can focus our efforts on recovery."

In the meantime, gatherings can now increase in size. Last month, those restrictions were tightened amid the recent outbreak and people were advised to limit indoor and outdoor gatherings to six people.

Now, indoor gatherings can increase to 20 people and outdoor gatherings to 50 people — for vaccinated people. Health officials say unvaccinated people should stick to gatherings of six.

Organized events — such as weddings and funerals — can again be as large as 200 people.

Also, starting Monday, parents will no longer be advised to keep their children home from daycare. That recommendation was made last month after a number of cases were confirmed at some daycare facilities.

Since June 1, 317 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Yukon and four people have died.

As of Monday, 85 per cent of adult Yukoners had received at least one shot of vaccine, and 77 per cent had received both shots. Among those aged 12 to 17, 71 per cent had received one shot and 53 per cent were fully vaccinated.