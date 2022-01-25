Children, staff of early learning, child care programs to no longer need to report positive COVID-19 tests

Staff and children of child care and early learning programs in Yukon will no longer need to report positive COVID-19 cases starting Wednesday, says Yukon Education Minister Jeanie McLean.

She made the announcement during a COVID-19 news conference Tuesday morning, alongside Dr. Catherine Elliott, the acting chief medical officer of health.

The government will also be stopping exposure notices for those programs.

Until now, parents and guardians could check for possible COVID-19 exposures on the territory's website. Now, McLean said child care and early learning programs will follow the same path as schools in the Yukon.

Earlier this month, the territory announced schools would not need to know from parents, students or staff whether they tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, schools only need to know that a child will be absent due to illness.

"Doing this will allow principals to track absentee rates within their schools and notify YCDC (Yukon Communicable Disease Control) when there is an above average number of absences due to reported illness," McLean said during the update to address concerns around the changes.

"I know this feels like a dramatic shift. However, if there is an increased risk to the health and safety of students, or school staff, we will take the steps necessary to introduce additional health and safety measures."

The same will now go for early learning and child care programs.

Elliott said the Yukon government began rolling out 2,800 rapid tests to schools and licensed early learning and childcare programs in the rural communities and that the distribution process is still ongoing.

The Department of Education, along with early learning and childcare operators, will provide parents with information on how and when to pick up the tests.

Missed the news conference? Watch it here.

The update was given the morning after Elliott declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Whistle Bend Place long-term care home in Whitehorse.

On Friday, the territory announced a 16th person has died from the virus.

Last week, more health restrictions came into effect, forcing the postponement of most team sports in the territory.

Data from the Yukon government's website shows 239 active and confirmed cases present in the territory as of Monday, though the true number is likely higher than that due to rapid testing not being included in this count. As well, health officials have told Yukoners to assume they have COVID-19 if they have symptoms and to skip PCR testing.