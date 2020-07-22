Yukon officials to give COVID-19 update

Yukon officials will give an update on COVID -19 in the territory on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley and Premier Sandy Silver will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. local time. It will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

The territory currently has no active cases of COVID-19. There have been 70 confirmed cases so far, with 69 people recovered and one who died.

Vaccination clinics have been held in several communities over the last few weeks, including Watson Lake, Beaver Creek, Old Crow, Dawson City and Whitehorse. Yukon also shipped some doses of the Moderna vaccine to nearby Atlin, B.C., for immunization clinics there this week.

As of Tuesday, 4,397 doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered in Yukon. Two of those doses went to a B.C. couple who allegedly flouted the territory's COVID-19 rules last week and flew to Beaver Creek to get the shot. The two have each been charged under Yukon's Civil Emergency Measures Act (CEMA) and face fines or possible jail time, or both.

Silver also received his first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday in Dawson City.