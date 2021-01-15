Yukon health officials to give COVID-19 update

Yukon officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Thursday morning.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley and Premier Sandy Silver will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. It will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

The territory has seen two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last week. They were the first new cases announced in Yukon in more than a month. Potential exposure notices were also issued for several locations over the last couple of weeks.

As of Wednesday, the territory had seen 72 cases in total, with 69 of them considered recovered. One person has died.

The territory's most recent vaccination numbers, from Friday, listed 10,605 people as having received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Second doses had been administered to 909 people.

Yukon's last shipment of vaccine doses was smaller than originally planned — just 4,500 doses instead of the expected 7,200 — prompting officials to postpone open clinics that were scheduled to begin last week in Whitehorse.

On Friday, the premier said in a news release that Yukon had received confirmed that another 16,100 doses would arrive by the end of the month. Clinics for the general population in Whitehorse would open "as soon as possible following the arrival of these doses," according to the release.