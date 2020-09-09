Yukon officials to give COVID-19 update

Yukon officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Thursday morning.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley and Deputy Premier Ranj Pillai will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. It will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

As of Wednesday, the territory had no active cases of COVID-19. The two most recent cases were announced nearly two weeks ago, and are now counted as recovered.

Also as of Wednesday, the territory had administered 14,364 Moderna vaccine shots — 10,781 first-dose shots, and 3,583 second-dose shots.

The territory's next shipment of 16,100 vaccine doses is expected in the territory by Sunday, the government has said. That will allow vaccine clinics for the adult general population in Whitehorse to begin on Monday.

Appointments for the Whitehorse general-population clinics can be booked online or by phone. The government's online booking site crashed repeatedly after those clinics were announced last week, but officials said on Monday that the problem had been fixed.

The general-population clinics will be held daily, except Sundays, from Mar. 1 to 20 at the Whitehorse Convention Centre. The earliest available appointments on the government's site as of Wednesday afternoon were on March 15.