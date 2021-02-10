Yukon officials give COVID-19 update

Yukon health officials will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Thursday morning.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley and Premier Sandy Silver will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. It will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

As of Tuesday, the territory had no active cases. The last new case in Yukon was announced more than a month ago and the person has since recovered.

There have been 70 confirmed cases in Yukon so far, and 69 of those people have recovered. One person has died.

Last week, Silver confirmed that public vaccination clinics planned for this week in Whitehorse had to be postponed because of vaccine supply issues. Yukon will receive 37 per cent fewer doses of the Moderna vaccine this month than was originally expected.

New dates have not yet been announced for the Whitehorse clinics, which would be open to the general public.

As of Tuesday, 11,234 vaccine doses had been administered in Yukon. The government has said that anybody who has already received an initial dose of the vaccine will be assured of a second dose to ensure full protection.