Whitehorse vaccine clinics will be delayed, officials say

People in Whitehorse who are not part of a priority groups for immunization will have to wait a bit longer for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver confirmed Thursday the vaccination clinics planned for the general public next week in Whitehorse will be postponed, because of slowdown in the delivery of Moderna vaccine doses.

"At this time, we simply do not have enough vaccines to do so [vaccinate the general public in Whitehorse]," Silver said.

"This is not what anybody wants to hear, and I know it's not the news I want to deliver either. But we do not control the supply of vaccines."

Silver was speaking at the first news conference Yukon officials have held since announcing a cut in the number of vaccine doses expected to arrive in the territory this month.

In a statement on Monday, Silver and Health Minister Pauline Frost said that Yukon's next shipment of Moderna vaccines would include 4,500 doses instead of the anticipated 7,200. Another shipment later this month will likely see a similar reduction, Silver said on Thursday.

It follows an announcement last week from the manufacturer to the federal government that the shipments for the week of Feb. 1 would be reduced by 20 to 25 per cent.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is also warning that there will be yet more disruptions to the supply of Moderna shots later this month, according to a document obtained by CBC News.

Other vaccine clinics in Yukon have so far been going ahead as planned, including those in rural communities, and for people in Whitehorse aged 60 and up.

Territorial officials say their priority now is to ensure that anyone who has received an initial dose of vaccine will also receive their necessary second dose. That includes long term care home staff and residents, who will begin receiving their second doses next week.

"Those [second] doses are here, they're in the fridge, and they're waiting for you," Silver said.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Hanley later corrected Silver with a chuckle, saying those doses were in the freezer, not the fridge.

Silver also said the territory is still expecting all of its promised doses to arrive by the end of March. He says the current slowdown in supply is believed to be temporary.

"What we are experiencing, by all accounts, is a blip and not a trend," he said.

As of Wednesday, 9,931 vaccinations had been administered in Yukon.

New variants and 'tempered enthusiasm'

Also as of Tuesday, Yukon was the only province or territory without any active cases of COVID-19. The territory has seen 70 cases in total, with 69 people recovered. One person has died.

Health officials said it's good news that Yukon has gone several weeks now without a new case — but they also warned that the risk is not gone.

Hanley acknowledged that things were looking up just a few weeks ago, as vaccine clinics were getting underway. He said that's changed somewhat, as new variants of the virus emerge elsewhere, including British Columbia.

"There's no doubt the rise in the variants has tempered the enthusiasm," Hanley said.

"Yes, there is reason to be concerned ... we are likely to see more emerge."

That makes it hard to predict what the months ahead look like, he said.

"We need to prepare ourselves to continue to face challenges through 2021 ... It's difficult to say with any certainty when [public health] measures will be alleviated," Hanley said.