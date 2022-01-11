Yukon officials give COVID-19 update

Yukon officials will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Thursday morning.

Premier Sandy Silver and acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Elliott will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. It will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the government's new COVID-19 data dashboard said there 47 known active cases in the territory. That figure does reflect the true number of infections in Yukon, as people testing at home are not all required to report their results.

The positivity rate for lab-based PCR testing was at 22.9 per cent.

As of Tuesday morning, there was "extremely limited" or no space available among inpatient beds at the Whitehorse hospital, including in intensive care, according to the Yukon Hospitals website. The site also said there was space available in both the Dawson City and Watson Lake hospitals as of Tuesday.

Last week, Silver and Elliott said the territory appeared to be edging past the peak of the Omicron wave.

The territory has been gradually lifting or easing public health restrictions this month. Last week, a number of restrictions around gathering sizes were changed to allow for bigger groups, and bars and restaurants were permitted to return to regular operating hours.