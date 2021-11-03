Yukon officials give update on COVID-19

Yukon officials will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Thursday morning.

Yukon Minister of Economic Development Ranj Pillai and acting chief medical officer Dr. Catherine Elliott will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. It will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 97 known active cases of COVID-19 in the territory and the test positivity rate was 33.4 per cent, averaged over seven days.

There were also no new hospitalizations, according to health officials. The Yukon Hospitals website said there were inpatient beds available at all three of the territory's hospitals and in Whitehorse's intensive care unit.

Earlier this week, Elliott announced that two more Yukoners had died of COVID-19. That brought the total number of deaths to 20 since the pandemic began.

Last week, officials said public health restrictions would be slowly eased this month in Yukon if the number of new infections and hospitalizations stayed down.

On the weekend, restrictions were eased on the number of players allowed to participate in recreational team sports for those under 19. Similar rules take effect this weekend for recreational sports for those over 19.

Then on March 1, the government plans to allow bars and restaurants to return to normal hours, no longer requiring them to close at 10 p.m.