Yukon officials give COVID-19 update, warn of increase in illicit drug-related deaths

Yukon officials have issued a warning ahead of Friday's COVID-19 update, saying there's been a "significant increase" in the number of illicit drug-related deaths in the territory in recent months.

In a news release, chief medical officer Dr. Brendan Hanley and Yukon chief coroner Heather Jones say seven people have suffered drug-related deaths in Yukon since January, and three of those are confirmed to be fentanyl-related.

Jones said in a written statement that's more than double the number of drug-related deaths over the same period last year.

"This is cause for real concern," her statement reads.

The government news release does not tie the deaths directly to the COVID-19, but says the pandemic "compounds the ongoing public health crisis related to high rates of illicit drug overdose and deaths."

It also refers to the street supply of drugs possibly becoming more unpredictable "as regular supply channels are disrupted, and supports for people who use drugs are difficult to access."

Hanley, also in a written statement, said there's no way of knowing whether the COVID-19 pandemic had any direct impact on the number of drug-related deaths.

"But it does offer us the opportunity to remind individuals to not use alone and to have a naloxone kit handy," his statement reads.

Hanley is expected to address the issue at a news conference on Friday afternoon about the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be streamed here at 2 p.m. PT. Premier Sandy Silver will also speak at the news conference.

As of Thursday, Yukon had seen 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and all of those people had recovered from their illness.