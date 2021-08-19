Yukon officials to provide COVID-19 update this morning
Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and Dr. Catherine Elliott, the territory’s acting chief medical officer of health, will provide the latest on COVID-19 in the territory on Friday morning.
Territory grappling with rash of cases in Ross River, and 1st confirmed cases involving Delta variant
The Yukon government is set to provide an update on Friday morning regarding the COVID-19 situation in the territory.
Premier Sandy Silver and Dr. Catherine Elliott, the territory's acting chief medical officer, will provide information to the media starting at 10:30 a.m. The news conference won't be livestreamed by CBC.
This week saw a rash of cases in Ross River, Yukon, along with the introduction of the first two conifrmed Delta-variant cases in the territory.
The Delta variant is a highly contagious strain of COVID-19 that is rapidly spreading around the world.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?