North

Yukon officials to provide COVID-19 update this morning

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and Dr. Catherine Elliott, the territory’s acting chief medical officer of health, will provide the latest on COVID-19 in the territory on Friday morning.

Territory grappling with rash of cases in Ross River, and 1st confirmed cases involving Delta variant

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver is going to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation at 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

The Yukon government is set to provide an update on Friday morning regarding the COVID-19 situation in the territory. 

Premier Sandy Silver and Dr. Catherine Elliott, the territory's acting chief medical officer, will provide information to the media starting at 10:30 a.m. The news conference won't be livestreamed by CBC.

This week saw a rash of cases in Ross River, Yukon, along with the introduction of the first two conifrmed Delta-variant cases in the territory.

The Delta variant is a highly contagious strain of COVID-19 that is rapidly spreading around the world.

