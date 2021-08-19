Yukon officials to provide COVID-19 update this morning

The Yukon government is set to provide an update on Friday morning regarding the COVID-19 situation in the territory.

Premier Sandy Silver and Dr. Catherine Elliott, the territory's acting chief medical officer, will provide information to the media starting at 10:30 a.m. The news conference won't be livestreamed by CBC.

This week saw a rash of cases in Ross River, Yukon, along with the introduction of the first two conifrmed Delta-variant cases in the territory.

The Delta variant is a highly contagious strain of COVID-19 that is rapidly spreading around the world.