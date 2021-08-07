Yukon reports single new case of COVID-19

Yukon reported just one new case of COVID-19 on Friday — the lowest daily increase in more than a week.

The new case is in rural Yukon, and brings the territory's active case count to 47.

The territory has been recording handfuls of new cases daily over the last week, sometimes six or seven per day. A little more than a week ago, the territory hit a milestone when no new cases were reported in a day, the first time that had happened since early June.

Since June 1, Yukon has seen 562 cases, including out of territory residents diagnosed in the Yukon and probable cases. In that time, 509 have recovered and six people have died.

Earlier this week, the territory eased more COVID-19 restrictions including mandatory masking in in indoor public places. People arriving in the territory from within Canada will also no longer need to self-isolate, whether or not they're vaccinated.