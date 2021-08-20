Yukon reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Yukon officials are reporting four new COVID-19 cases since Thursday at noon.

Two cases are located in Whitehorse and the third is in rural Yukon. The fourth is an out-of-territory case. While the latter is counted in the active case count, it's not added to the total number of cases.

There are now 52 active cases in the territory.

There are public exposure notices attached to the update.

People who visited TAGS Food and Gas in Watson Lake on Aug. 11 between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. are asked to self-monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The other location is the Home Hardware Building Centre, in Whitehorse. Those who visited the store Aug. 12 to 14 during regular business hours are also asked to self-monitor for symptoms.