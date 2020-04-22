Yukon health officials provide COVID-19 update

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health, provided an update on the territory's efforts to contain COVID-19 at 2 p.m. PT.

At last count, there were 11 total confirmed cases in Yukon. All are connected with out-of-territory travel. Eight cases have recovered.

As of Monday, health officials have conducted 919 tests for the disease in Yukon. There are 33 tests awaiting results.

Also Monday, Pauline Frost, Yukon's health and social services minister, said the government will not claw back social assistance payments from people who also qualify for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

The health department also announced the territory is receiving six additional ventilators from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Frost also said the department is taking steps to prevent COVID-19 from spreading at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter, including by moving some residents to other locations and redesigning the dining room to allow for physical distancing.