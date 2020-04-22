Yukon's chief medical officer gives update on COVID-19
Dr. Brendan Hanley gives the latest update on COVID-19 in the territory
Yukon's chief medical officer will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Brendan Hanley's news conference will be streamed here at 3 p.m. PT.
The territory has seen 11 cases of COVID-19, and eight of the affected people have recovered from the illness.
The other three cases — two of them confirmed by Hanley on Monday — are all related to each other as part of a family "cluster." Hanley said Monday that the affected people self-isolated after some in the family returned from international travel.
Hanley also said Monday that contact tracing was underway to determine whether anybody else may be at risk from the three recent cases.
As of Tuesday, 872 Yukoners had been tested for COVID-19, and results were pending on nine of those.
