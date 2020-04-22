Yukon's top doctor gives COVID-19 update

Yukon's chief medical officer will provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Brendan Hanley will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. It will be streamed live here and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 in the territory on Monday night. It is the territory's 75th confirmed case overall, and the only one that's currently active.

The new case is a Whitehorse resident and is linked to a previously announced case involving an out-of-territory worker who travelled to Yukon, health officials said in a news release on Monday. The person is self-isolating at home and contact tracing is underway, they said.

Officials have also issued several potential exposure notices in recent days, including three Whitehorse locations identified late Tuesday afternoon.

Meantime, the territory's vaccination rollout is continuing, with 24,701 people, or 70 per cent of the eligible population, having received their first shot of the Moderna vaccine as of Tuesday afternoon. Of those, 17,653, or 49 per cent of the eligible population, had also received their second jab.