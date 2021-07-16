Yukon reports 7 new COVID-19 cases as total number of active cases drops

Yukon is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, six of them in Whitehorse and one in another community.

When recoveries are taken into account, the territory's total number of active cases is decreasing — from 81 on Wednesday afternoon to 78 on Thursday.

The latest report comes one day after the Yukon premier said restrictions could be lifted as early as next month as the territory begins to get "to a better place."

The vast majority of Yukon cases have been recorded after June 1: of the territory's 497 total cases since the pandemic began, 427 were logged after that date.

There have been a total of six deaths.