Yukon to close COVID-19 testing centre, isolation facilities in new strategy

The Yukon government is changing its response to the COVID-19 pandemic as the rest of the country grapples with a surge of respiratory viruses.

The first thing the territory is doing is closing its COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre by Friday, November 18. A statement from the health department says that testing is no longer required for Yukoners with COVID-19 symptoms unless indicated by a doctor.

PCR testing is still required for some things such as access to Paxlovid, the two-dose pill used to treat those with COVID-19. For those situations, the territory asks the public to work with their doctors to access a PRC test.

The territory will still make rapid tests available at some spots, like pharmacies and some grocery stores.

Symptomatic Yukoners now no longer have a minimum number of days where they have to self-isolate. That means the territory is also closing its self-isolation facilities by December 16.

The government will also stop updating its COVID-19 online dashboard, a space where residents can check how many known active cases there are in the territory and look at historic trends. The dashboard will be replaced by a new model by mid-December.

The government decided to update its COVID-19 action plan because the variants now in circulation "tend to cause less severe outcomes compared to strains from earlier in the pandemic," according to the government's four-page "Charting the Course" report.

"The updated approach reflects the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, including new variants that lead to less severe outcomes, the availability of safe and effective vaccines, high vaccination rates and the availability of treatments that lessen the severity of COVID-19," a statement from the territory's Health department reads.

Despite ending most of its COVID-19 measures, the Yukon government's public health emergency remains in place so officials can respond "should a significant shift occur" in the pandemic.

The new report comes as Canada's top doctor recommends wearing masks again to counter a nation-wide surge of new respiratory viruses including COVID-19 cases.

According to the online dashboard on Thursday, the Yukon has nine active COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 30.5 per cent on all COVID-19 tests taken in the territory this week.

There is no data available for RSV cases in the Yukon.