Yukon gov't extends state of emergency, opposition wants a say

The Yukon government is extending the territory's state of emergency for a fifth time since the start of the pandemic — and the opposition says it's time to start putting such decisions to a vote in the legislature.

Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn announced the extension in the legislature on Tuesday, saying the territory would remain under a state of emergency for up to 90 more days. The current state of emergency was set to expire next week.

The state of emergency allows the government to introduce and enforce pandemic restrictions under the Civil Emergency Measures Act.

"By extending the state of emergency for a fifth time, our government remains nimble and able to adapt to potential rapid changes in the COVID-19 situation," Mostyn said in the legislative assembly.

Mostyn's ministerial statement came the same day that a list of COVID-19-related restrictions were eased in Yukon. More than two-thirds of eligible adults in Yukon have now been fully vaccinated, and there are no active cases in the territory.

Still, Mostyn said the state of emergency allows the government to stay on top of things as other parts of the country grapple with a third wave of COVID-19 and the spread of variants.

"With the health and well-being of Yukon top of mind, the government of Yukon is working to transition out of the state of emergency in a measured and strategic way," he said.

Government should 'make its case'

The Official Opposition is not so sure, however — and called on the government to put such decisions to a vote in the legislature.

"This is common practice in other jurisdictions," said Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon.

"This is exactly how it works in Ontario and other provinces. So we don't see why it can't happen here."

Dixon blamed the government for repeatedly making decisions about pandemic response, without debate or a vote in the legislature.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon speaks to reporters in Whitehorse March 11, 2021. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

"Every opportunity this government has had to shut down debate, they have taken it," Dixon said.

"What we'd like is for the government to make its case. Tell us why you need to extend the state of emergency, why it needs to be for 90 days, and why they have been avoiding scrutiny to date."

NDP Leader Kate White agreed that the government should do better at explaining its decisions.

"I think the most important thing we've learned in the last 18 months is the critical nature of clear and concise communication," she said.