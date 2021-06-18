Yukon to crack down on COVID-19 violations, as 9 new cases confirmed

Yukon announced nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and warned that pandemic rules will now be more strictly enforced.

The new cases bring the territory's total active case count to 54, according to a news release on Thursday afternoon.

Eight of the new cases are in Whitehorse, and one is in an unnamed rural community. All of those people are isolating and recovering at home, the release says.

The new cases are no surprise — the territory has been dealing with an outbreak and Yukon's chief medical officer said on Wednesday there was "widespread infection," with dozens or possibly hundreds of more cases yet to appear.

Of the 54 active cases, one is considered a probable case and two are out-of-territory. Eleven have been confirmed as the gamma or P.1 variant but officials say all the recent cases are presumed to be that variant.

More enforcement of CEMA orders

The territory has not imposed any new pandemic-related restrictions in response to the outbreak, but say any current measures will now be more strictly enforced.

Premier Sandy Silver also said as much on Wednesday, but did not offer details. Thursday's news release explains more.

It says new staff have been hired to enforce rules imposed under Yukon's Civil Emergency Measures Act (CEMA), "and shifting has doubled to manage the expected increase in complaints."

It also says there will be an "increased presence" of CEMA officers and inspectors in communities, and officers will be visiting local businesses, workplaces and mine sites to ensure compliance with COVID-19 orders. CEMA officers can lay charges for any violations.

The release also says CEMA officers will be making sure bars and restaurants, and their patrons, are following all rules. Health officials have said that the current outbreak is at least partly the result of adults gathering in bars and restaurants.