4 new COVID-19 cases in Yukon, exposure notice for Whitehorse bar

Yukon health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the territory on Tuesday.

The cases were confirmed between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, according to a news release from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley.

All four new cases involve Yukoners, and all but one are in Whitehorse. They bring the active case count to 93 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Since June 1, 317 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Yukon and four people have died.

Also on Tuesday, officials issued a new public exposure notice for the Casa Loma Bar in Whitehorse. Anyone who was at the bar on Monday July 5 between 6:30 and closing time is asked to get tested if they display symptoms.

Health officials are scheduled to provide another update on COVID-19 in Yukon on Wednesday morning. It will be streamed on the CBC North website, and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.