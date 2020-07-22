Yukon chief medical health officer to give COVID-19 update

Yukon's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Brendan Hanley, is holding a news conference Friday, regarding COVID-19.

According to a news release from the Health Department on Friday afternoon, it will begin at 3 p.m. PDT. There was no other information about what the conference is about.

It will be broadcast live here, and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

Last Friday, Hanley warned that Yukoners may have been exposed to COVID-19 after two visitors to the territory subsequently tested positive for the disease.

Hanley said Yukon Communicable Disease Control was notified about the cases by another jurisdiction. But, he said risk to Yukoners was low.

The risk to exposure in Whitehorse included at Integra Tire on July 20, and Walmart the morning of July 23. People in Dawson City between July 20 and 22 may have been exposed. Hanley asked that people monitor themselves for symptoms.

As a result of the public health warning last week, there was a backlog in testing. Hanley said the advisory led to a flurry of testing last weekend and early this week.