COVID-19 potential exposure notices issued for 3 Whitehorse locations
New exposure notices are related to territory's latest case, announced on Monday
Yukon health officials have issued new potential exposure notices for three Whitehorse locations last Friday, related to a new case of COVID-19 announced on Monday.
The new case is a Whitehorse resident and is linked to a previously announced case involving an out-of-territory worker who travelled to Yukon, health officials have said.
Anyone who was at the following locations at the listed times on Friday, April 9 should monitor themselves for symptoms:
- Canada Post and Shoppers Drug Mart in the Qwanlin Mall, 3 p.m to 4 p.m.
- Superstore, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walmart, 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Health officials say anyone experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms should self-isolate, take the online assessment and arrange for a test by calling 867-393-3083 or booking online.
The case announced on Monday is the territory's 75th, and the only one currently active in the territory.
Yukon's chief medical officer is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday morning.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?