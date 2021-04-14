COVID-19 potential exposure notices issued for 3 Whitehorse locations

Yukon health officials have issued new potential exposure notices for three Whitehorse locations last Friday, related to a new case of COVID-19 announced on Monday.

The new case is a Whitehorse resident and is linked to a previously announced case involving an out-of-territory worker who travelled to Yukon, health officials have said.

Anyone who was at the following locations at the listed times on Friday, April 9 should monitor themselves for symptoms:

Canada Post and Shoppers Drug Mart in the Qwanlin Mall, 3 p.m to 4 p.m.

Superstore, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart, 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Health officials say anyone experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms should self-isolate, take the online assessment and arrange for a test by calling 867-393-3083 or booking online .

The case announced on Monday is the territory's 75th, and the only one currently active in the territory.

Yukon's chief medical officer is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday morning.