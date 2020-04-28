15 people turned back at B.C.-Yukon border in past 10 days

Fifteen people have been turned away at the Yukon-B.C. border since the Yukon government banned non-essential travel into the territory on April 17, says a government spokesperson.

So far, none have been turned back at Erik Nielsen International Airport in Whitehorse.

The border closure was one of the new orders under the Civil Emergency Measures Act (CEMA). Other CEMA orders have been in place since April 2. Those orders include self-isolating for 14 days when arriving in the territory, a ban on eat-in service at restaurants and no gatherings of more than 10 people.

There have been 43 complaints about people possibly not following the orders, said Keely Bass, the acting information officer at Yukon's emergency coordination centre.

Bass says most complaints have been from Whitehorse and the rest are split between five communities. She says the complaints have been varied.

"If we do receive a complaint, one of our investigation officers will follow up on the complaint. Usually they try to use education as the first tool so the individual understands the CEMA order and that way we can ensure voluntary compliance," said Bass.

Bass says there are over 20 enforcement officers, who are government officials, including conservation and natural resource officers.

Under the Civil Emergency Measures Act, a person can be fined up to $500, get up to six months in prison, or both, for violating public health orders.