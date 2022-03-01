Yukon reports 21st death from COVID-19

Another Yukoner has died from COVID-19, says the territory's acting medical officer of health.

It's the 21st death in Yukon from the virus since the pandemic began.

"Each loss the Yukon experiences from this virus is a tragedy," said acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Elliott in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

No details were released about the deceased person.

Yukon health officials attribute a death to COVID-19 when it is either the cause of death or a contributing factor.

"This verification is important because severe outcomes and morbidity are key indicators that inform guidance and decision-making to manage public health in response to COVID-19," reads a government news release on Tuesday.

Elliott is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory at a news conference on Wednesday morning, alongside Premier Sandy Silver.

Last week, officials announced that most remaining public health restrictions associated with COVID-19 will be lifted on Friday.