Skip to Main Content
North

Yukon reports 21st death from COVID-19

Another Yukoner has died from COVID-19, says the territory's acting medical officer of health. It's the 21st death in Yukon from the virus since the pandemic began.

Latest death is the territory's 21st since pandemic began

CBC News ·
'Each loss the Yukon experiences from this virus is a tragedy,' said acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Elliott in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. (Jackie Hong/CBC )

Another Yukoner has died from COVID-19, says the territory's acting medical officer of health.

It's the 21st death in Yukon from the virus since the pandemic began.

"Each loss the Yukon experiences from this virus is a tragedy," said acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Elliott in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

No details were released about the deceased person.

Yukon health officials attribute a death to COVID-19 when it is either the cause of death or a contributing factor.

"This verification is important because severe outcomes and morbidity are key indicators that inform guidance and decision-making to manage public health in response to COVID-19," reads a government news release on Tuesday.

Elliott is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in the territory at a news conference on Wednesday morning, alongside Premier Sandy Silver.

Last week, officials announced that most remaining public health restrictions associated with COVID-19 will be lifted on Friday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now