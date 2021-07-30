Yukon reports another death from COVID-19, and 7 more cases
It's the territory's 5th death from COVID-19 since last month
Yukon is reporting another death related from COVID-19 — the territory's fifth since the current wave of infections began last month, and the seventh since the start of the pandemic.
In a news release on Thursday afternoon, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley said the person died on Wednesday night in hospital, but he did not say which hospital.
Hanley also said the deceased person was not vaccinated.
"An unfortunate fact," Hanley said.
"We are losing too many Yukoners to this virus. Please get vaccinated. Sooner or later, COVID-19 will find its way to the unvaccinated and they are at the greatest risk."
The territory also reported seven new confirmed cases on Thursday afternoon. According to a news release, the new cases are "from across the Yukon."
A day earlier, health officials reported no new cases in the territory, and said it was the first time that had happened since early June.
As of Thursday, there were 80 active cases in the territory.
Next week, the territory will ease more COVID-19 restrictions, including territorial border controls and mandatory masking in indoor public places.
