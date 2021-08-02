Yukon reports another COVID-19 death, and 7 new cases

Yukon health officials are reporting another death associated with COVID-19 in the territory.

It's the territory's eighth death since the start of the pandemic, and the sixth since the beginning of June.

A news release on Monday afternoon says the deceased person was in their 40s and was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a statement, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley also said the person "had pre-existing conditions that contributed to their passing."

"This is another tragic example of how vaccination might have prevented a fatal outcome," Hanley's statement reads.

Health officials also reported seven new cases of COVID-19 between Friday at noon and Monday at noon. One is in rural Yukon and the other six are in Whitehorse.

The number of active cases in Yukon has gone down since last week, to 60 on Monday.

Vaccination clinics are again being held in rural communities, for adults as well as youth aged 12 to 17. Appointments are recommended can be booked here, although officials say walk-ins are also welcome.

As of Monday, 81 per cent of adult Yukoners and 64 per cent of youth aged 12 to 17 were fully vaccinated, while 86 per cent of adults and 75 per cent of youth had received their first shot.

"Until we see our vaccination rates increase further, we will continue to lose Yukoners to this disease," Hanley's statement reads.