Yukon reports another COVID-19 death, the 2nd this week

Yukon officials reported the territory's 22nd death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A view of downtown Whitehorse. Yukon health officials have reported 2 more deaths from COVID-19 in the territory this week. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

Yukon officials reported another COVID-19 death on Wednesday afternoon, the second in as many days.

It's the territory's 22nd COVID-19 death since the pandemic began. The 21st death was reported on Tuesday.

No details were released about the deceased.

In a statement, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Elliott offered condolences to the person's family and loved ones.

Earlier on Wednesday, Elliott and Premier Sandy Silver said the territory's COVID-19 infection numbers had stabilized, and that the territory was on track to continue easing all remaining public health restrictions in the coming weeks.

