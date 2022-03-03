Yukon reports another COVID-19 death, the 2nd this week
Yukon officials reported the territory's 22nd death from COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Yukon officials reported another COVID-19 death on Wednesday afternoon, the second in as many days.
It's the territory's 22nd COVID-19 death since the pandemic began. The 21st death was reported on Tuesday.
No details were released about the deceased.
In a statement, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Elliott offered condolences to the person's family and loved ones.
Earlier on Wednesday, Elliott and Premier Sandy Silver said the territory's COVID-19 infection numbers had stabilized, and that the territory was on track to continue easing all remaining public health restrictions in the coming weeks.