Yukon reports 1st COVID-19-related death

Yukon is reporting its first COVID-19-related death.

A person from Watson Lake died on Thursday, said Yukon's chief medical officer Dr. Brendan Hanley.

The individual was "older" and had "significant underlying medical conditions."

"Today I mourn with Watson Lake and with all of you," said Hanley.

The territory has seen a recent cluster of five cases in the rural community of Watson Lake, with an unknown source of infection.

The territory's chief medical officer is holding a news conference about the case at 11:30 a.m. PT. It is being streamed live here.

This is the first reported death in the North.

Yukon has reported a total of 23 cases since the pandemic began, with 17 people considered recovered.

Yukon reported its most recent case on Thursday, which was not linked to Watson Lake. The new case is linked to travel-related cases previously reported in Whitehorse, according to a government statement. Health officials say the person was already self-isolating and there is no risk to the public.

