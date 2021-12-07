17 new COVID-19 cases in Yukon, while active case count drops

Yukon health officials on Monday reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous three days, while the territory's active case count continues to drop.

As of Monday, there were 50 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory. That's down from 55 active cases on Friday and 62 on Thursday.

The newest 17 cases were confirmed between Friday morning and Monday morning.

A number of public health restrictions also loosened over the weekend in Yukon. Those were introduced last month as the territory dealt with a growing number of new cases and a new state of emergency was declared.

Also on Monday, the territory's first vaccination clinics for children aged 5 to 11 were held in Whitehorse.