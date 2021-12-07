17 new COVID-19 cases in Yukon, while active case count drops
Yukon health officials on Monday reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous three days, while the territory's active case count continues to drop.
50 active cases on Monday, down from 55 before the weekend
Yukon health officials on Monday reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous three days, while the territory's active case count continues to drop.
As of Monday, there were 50 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory. That's down from 55 active cases on Friday and 62 on Thursday.
The newest 17 cases were confirmed between Friday morning and Monday morning.
A number of public health restrictions also loosened over the weekend in Yukon. Those were introduced last month as the territory dealt with a growing number of new cases and a new state of emergency was declared.
Also on Monday, the territory's first vaccination clinics for children aged 5 to 11 were held in Whitehorse.