Yukon reports another COVID-19 death, 26 new cases

Another Yukon resident has died of COVID-19, the Yukon government announced Friday, as the territory also reported 26 new cases.

"I am very sad to report another COVID-19 death here in the Yukon. My deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this individual," said acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott in a news statement.

No details on the deceased were provided.

It marks the 15th Yukon resident to die due to the virus since the start of the pandemic. The first COVID-related death in Yukon was reported in October 2020.

There are currently 106 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory.

The territory also announced new public health restrictions as a result of the growing case count.

This includes limiting indoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people from two separate households and limiting outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 25 from three separate households.

The rules also say patrons must be vaccinated to attend restaurants, bars or clubs, with a maximum of six people per table.

Recreation and leisure sites must reduce capacity to either 50 per cent or a maximum of 25 people, whichever is less, and require proof of vaccination for access.

Public saunas and steam rooms are not allowed to operate.