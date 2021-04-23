Yukon confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19, exposure notice issued in Whitehorse
Exposure notice issued for Whitehorse grocery store on April 10
Yukon health officials have confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the territory, and said the source of the infection is still under investigation.
A news release late Thursday afternoon says the two affected adults are in Whitehorse and part of the same household. They are self-isolating and recovering at home, the release says, and contact tracing is underway.
The new cases brings the territory's cumulative case count to 80.
A new exposure notice was also issued on Thursday:
- Wykes' Your Independent Grocer in Whitehorse, Saturday April 10, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Officials say anybody who was at that location in that time period should monitor for symptoms. Those with symptoms should get tested or use the online self-assessment tool. Tests can be arranged by calling 867-393-3083 or booking a test online.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the territory had two active cases of COVID-19. Thursday's new cases bring that number to four.
