Yukon confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

Yukon has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the territory.

The territorial government updated its website Wednesday to say Yukon's new total case count is 49, with 19 active cases.

The update, which is dated Dec. 1, does not specify where the cases are, and authorities did not issue any additional public exposure notices.

To date there have been 29 cases in the territory that have recovered, and there has been one death.

Mask regulations came into effect this week, as the territory has seen a dramatic increase in cases in the past month.

One new case was announced on the territorial government's website on Monday in an unspecified location, and one new case was announced in Whitehorse Sunday. The territory also added a new public exposure notification over the weekend: Baked Café and Bakery on Nov. 21 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.