New COVID-19 case confirmed in Yukon, exposure notice issued for Watson Lake

Yukon health officials have confirmed another case of COVID-19 in the territory, and issued a potential exposure notice in Watson Lake.

The case announced on Monday is the territory's 77th.

A news release from the territory's chief medical officer says the affected person is an adult in rural Yukon, and the case is connected to travel within Canada.

Health officials say the person is self-isolating and recovering at home, and that contact tracing is underway.

An exposure notice was issued for the following location in Watson Lake:

Andrea's Restaurant, Alaska Hwy Truckers Pub and Grill, Friday April 9, between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Anyone who was at that location and has symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to get tested or take the online self-assessment. Testing can be arranged either by calling 867-393-3083 or booking a test online.

As of Monday afternoon, Yukon had three active cases of COVID-19. Health officials have said that two cases announced last week in Whitehorse were the P1 variant of concern.