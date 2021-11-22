Yukon reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, while active case count drops

Yukon's rate of new COVID-19 infections appears to be dropping, with 45 new cases reported between Friday morning and Monday morning.

That's less than half the number of new cases reported over a comparable period a week ago.

The territory's active case count also dropped over the weekend, with 131 active cases on Monday morning compared to 171 on Friday.

New public health restrictions in Yukon came into effect a little over a week ago, in an attempt to quell what health officials had described as widespread community transmission in Whitehorse. The new restrictions will remain in place until at least Dec. 3.

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Yukon in the last couple of weeks.

Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health said last week that the rate of new infections appeared to be plateauing. As of last Wednesday, the majority of cases were in Whitehorse with the rest scattered among several rural communities.

As of Friday, 90 per cent of eligible Yukoners had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 86 per cent were fully vaccinated — up a percentage point from a week before.