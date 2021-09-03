Yukon reports 1 new COVID-19 case, rescinds an exposure notice

Yukon health officials are reporting a new case of COVID-19 on Friday, and have also rescinded a potential exposure notice issued earlier for a Whitehorse hostel.

The new case, in Whitehorse, was the only new one confirmed between noon Thursday and noon Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, Yukon had 22 active cases.

Health officials also on Friday removed an exposure notice for the Beez Kneez Bakpakers Hostel in Whitehorse. On Tuesday, officials advised that anybody who was at that hostel on certain days in mid-August should monitor for symptoms.

"Further investigation has determined no link between an individual who is positive for COVID-19 and attendance at the hostel," reads a news release from health department officials on Friday.

An exposure notice was also issued earlier this week for a hostel in Haines Junction. That one has not been rescinded.