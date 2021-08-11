Yukon sees 3 new COVID-19 cases, issues new exposure notices

Yukon health officials have confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Whitehorse, and issued new public exposure notices for two bars in the city.

The new cases were confirmed between noon Monday and noon Tuesday. The number of active cases as of Tuesday afternoon was 43.

Officials also said that people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the following locations:

Kopper King Tavern in Whitehorse, on Aug. 4, 5 and 6, between 2 p.m and 6:30 p.m. each day.

Casa Loma Lounge in Whitehorse on Aug. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Anybody who was at either of those locations during those times and has symptoms is advised to get tested. Tests can be arranged by phoning 867-393-3083 or going online.

Yukon has seen 574 cases of COVID-19 since June 1, including out of territory residents diagnosed in Yukon and probable cases. In that time, 525 people have recovered and six people have died.

As of Monday afternoon, 81 per cent of adult Yukoners and 67 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 were fully vaccinated, while 87 per cent of adults and 76 per cent of youth had received their first shot.

Yukon government officials are scheduled to give an update on the territory's pandemic response on Wednesday morning.