7 new cases of COVID-19 in Yukon

Yukon is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19, confirmed between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.

Of those, six cases are in Whitehorse and one is in a rural community.

As of Tuesday, the territory had 61 active cases. That includes any out-of-territory people who are diagnosed in the Yukon.

There have been 548 cases since the current wave of new infections began in June, including out-of-territory residents diagnosed in Yukon and probable cases. 481 people have recovered and six people have died since June 1, while eight people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccination clinics are again being held in rural communities for adults as well as youth aged 12 to 17. Appointments are recommended and can be booked here, although officials say walk-ins are also welcome.

Officials will give an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday morning. The news conference can be watched online at CBC North, or on CBC Yukon's Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. local time.