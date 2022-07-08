Yukon offers 2nd COVID-19 booster shot to people 18 and older

Yukon is expanding the eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster shot, to anyone aged 18 and older.

The territory began rolling out second booster shots for priority groups in April, and then expanded eligibility to anyone aged 50 and over, in May.

Expanding eligibility to younger Yukoners is based on a recommendation from the chief medical officer, the government said in a news release on Thursday.

People aged 18 and over can now book appointments that will begin on Wednesday. Six months must have passed since the person's first booster shot.

People who have recently had COVID-19 are not recommended for a second booster shot until at least three months have passed since a positive test or the start of symptoms.

Health officials continue to urge Yukoners to get their shots.

"Over the past few months, we have been able reduce public health measures and return to a near-normal because Yukoners stepped up to take their shots," said Health Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee, in a written statement