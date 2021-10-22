Yukon adds 17 new COVID-19 cases, issues exposure notice for Air Canada flight

Yukon added 17 new COVID-19 cases Friday. It brings the total number of active cases in the territory to 75.

The new cases were added over the course of two days from noon Wednesday to noon Friday.

Four of the new cases are Yukon residents. The other 13 are from out of territory but are being managed by Yukon public health officials, according to a Friday news release from the Yukon Health and Social Services department.

Public exposure issued for Air Canada flight

Separately, health officials announced a public exposure notice for an Oct. 19 Air Canada flight 279 from Vancouver to Whitehorse.

Everyone on the flight is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days until Nov. 2, and to arrange for testing if they develop.

Yukon's acting Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Catherine Elliott, is also reminding everyone who has symptoms to get tested. Anyone experiencing symptoms in Whitehorse can call the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment Centre at 867-393-3083 or book online to arrange for testing.

People outside of the capital can contact their rural community health centre.