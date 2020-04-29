Yukon officials give update on COVID-19 in territory

Yukon's chief medical officer will give another update on COVID-19 in the territory Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brendan Hanley will be joined by Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee at the 2 p.m. PT news conference. It will be streamed live here.

As of Thursday, there had been 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the territory — a number that hasn't changed in more than a week. Nine of those people have recovered from their illness.

Last week, Yukon officials relaxed testing criteria for COVID-19, and Hanely said earlier this week that there had been a slight spike in new tests over the weekend.

As of Thursday, 984 people had been tested in Yukon. Results were pending on 18 of those cases.

Officials also said earlier this week that the government will take a "precautionary" approach to reopening the territory's economy as the risk of COVID-19 transmission begins to ease. But they also warned relaxing public health measures too soon could trigger an new outbreak, either through community spread or new clusters of travel-related cases.