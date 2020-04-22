Yukon officials to give COVID-19 update
Update gets underway at 10:30 a.m. local time
Yukon's health minister and the territory's chief medical officer of health will hold a COVID-19 media update Wednesday morning.
You can watch it here, or on CBC Yukon's Facebook page live at 10:30 a.m. local time.
The update comes a day after the territory announced its fifth COVID-19 related death — the third in a little more than two weeks.
A public exposure notice was also issued for anyone who was at the 98 Hotel in Whitehorse between June 19 and June 27, and the Bambinos Bilingual Montessori Daycare in the city was closed.
As of Tuesday, Yukon has 130 active cases in what Dr. Brendan Hanley has described as the territory's first "true wave" of COVID-19.
The outbreak has led to tighter restrictions at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter, and prompted the Selkirk First Nation in Pelly Crossing, Yukon, to erect road blockades to discourage people from entering the community.
