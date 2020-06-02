Yukon officials give update on COVID-19 in territory

Yukon officials will give another update on COVID-19 in the territory on Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Sandy Silver and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. PT. It will be streamed live here.

It's been more than a month than since the last confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in the territory. In all, Yukon has seen 11 confirmed cases and all of those people have recovered.

The territory has begun to ease some restrictions associated with the pandemic.

Last week, personal service establishments such as hair salons were allowed to reopen under new guidelines and with approval from health officials. Restaurants were also allowed to partially reopen their dining rooms under new guidelines and also subject to approval and inspection.

Officials also said last week that the territory was on track to begin "phase two" of its reopening plan next month. That would allow outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people, and also permit free flow of people between B.C. and Yukon.