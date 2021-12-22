Yukon adds 2 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as active case count drops

Yukon added two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but the total number of active cases in the territory fell to 49.

A day earlier, Yukon was reporting 60 active cases.

The new figures were updated on the government of the Yukon's website.

The territory is asking residents to be mindful of how they gather over the holidays.

Last week, Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health recommended people avoid non-essential international travel and cautioned against domestic travel.